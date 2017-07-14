Rich Ensby is one of two people in Saskatchewan with a Commercial Bird Abatement licence and is on the verge of creating a new bird control program in the province. In other words, he's a pigeon exterminator.

"Falcons are a natural predator to all species of wild bird and by increasing a predatory presence on most commercial properties that have a bird problem, we can disrupt the everyday habits and the regular feeding patterns of pest species of birds," said Ensby in an interview with CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

Ensby purchased a three-year-old falcon, Nimbus, last year from a captive breeder in Ontario. The bird of prey is a Gyr-Saker falcon, a species that originated in eastern Europe and is the largest of the falcon genus.

"She's a delight to work with. She's our No. 1 team leader on the bird control team," he said.

Still, he added, "This bird is not my friend. She tolerates me because I give her what she needs: I feed her."

The Saskatchewan resident — originally from the United Kingdom — has 24 years of falcon training experience.

"I was actually a zookeeper, but I just fell in love with the birds and the magnificent craft," he said.

But, he explained, "You can't just go around flying a falcon anywhere."

Falcons wear hoods to keep them calm and ensure they are alert when the falconer needs them to be. (CBC's The Morning Edition/Alex Johnson)

Falconry, and the possession of hawks and falcons, is governed by laws and regulations at the provincial and national level. Saskatchewan residents are not permitted to possess a bird of prey without appropriate permits issued by the Ministry of Environment.

Hunting seasons and regulations apply to falconers as well.

Ensby said he anticipates the new bird control team will grow to a cast of falcons and the program will hopefully be in place by the end of this year.