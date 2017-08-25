Residents of Birch Portage have been forced from their homes due to smoke from nearby wildfires.

The entire community of 17 people was transported to Prince Albert, which is over 300 kilometres southwest.

The provincial government said Red Cross and emergency services are helping the evacuees by providing accommodations in Prince Albert.

It's believed the smoke is from the Granite Lake wildfire in the northeast of the province near Flin Flon, MB.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan's Wildfire Management site, the fire is around 25,000 hectares. Crews are working to fight the blaze, but it is expected to grow in size.

There have been 284 fires this year, with 38 active fires currently in the province. The five year average for wildfires is 434.

