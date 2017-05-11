Wednesday night wasn't as fun as Tuesday in Seattle for Regina's Bill and Janice Weppler.

The Regina Pats fans took a detour from a trip to B.C. and drove to Seattle to watch the team play the Thunderbirds in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Hockey League championship series.

The Pats were routed 6-1 by the Thunderbirds in Wednesday's Game 4.

A bad goal ruined the Pats' momentum, Bill Weppler said.

"In junior hockey, momentum is everything," he told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Thursday.

"We just couldn't get back from that."

Sam Steel scored the first goal of the game to give Regina a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the first period but Seattle responded with a goal of their own minutes later.

It was all Seattle from then on as they scored five more unanswered goals to even up the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

That was a stark difference from Game 3, which saw the Pats defeat the T-Birds 3-2 — but that's just junior hockey, Bill Weppler said.

"One night you can be right on ... Last night, the 'Birds just wanted it."

Seattle fans have been gracious and welcoming, he said. He recounted how he sat next to some rival fans during the game, who wished the Wepplers a safe ride back to Canada.

The Wepplers are heading to Kelowna, where they planned to spend some of a two-week vacation. Bill said the hope was the Kelowna Rockets would prevail over Seattle in their Western Conference championship series last month.

"When Seattle beat Kelowna, I looked at the map and it was only a six-hour drive down to Seattle, and I always wanted to come on a road trip with the Pats, so we decided to come down for two games."

Game efforts

Pats goalie Tyler Brown made 18 saves before sitting out the third period in favour of Jordan Hollett.

Sami Moilenan had the game winner for Seattle and Nolan Volcan scored the insurance goal.

Ryan Gropp, Jarret Tyszka, Alexander True and Keegan Kolesar had the other Thunderbirds goals.

The Pats parade to the penalty box cost them as Seattle went two-for-seven on the power play.

Regina went one-for-three in the loss.

It was the second consecutive game on the road for the Pats, who play one more in Seattle on Friday before heading back to Regina for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.

Bill is predicting a seven-game series.

"Of course, I'm hoping for our Pats but like I say, it's junior hockey and home-ice advantage doesn't seem to be holding much water these days," he said.

"We'll cheer them on to the end."