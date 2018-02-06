Former Saskatchewan minister of the economy and retired Kindersley MLA Bill Boyd has pleaded guilty to two charges relating to violations of wildlife habitat protection and environmental management laws.

The Ministry of Environment confirmed Tuesday Boyd pleaded guilty to one charge under the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act and another under the Environmental Management and Protection Act.

Two other charges under the Environmental Management and Protection Act were dropped.

The case has been adjourned until April 17 for sentencing.

Premier responds

Premier Scott Moe told reporters in Regina that Boyd's case would be treated fairly.

"I think the people of the province can be assured that anybody will be treated in a similar fashion given the circumstances and the laws of the province were enacted and investigated and upheld in a court here in the province of Saskatchewan," said Boyd.

"I think the people can have faith in the system that we have in place and that it is accountable — that everybody is accountable, to the same set of laws."

Charges laid in 2017, some dropped

Boyd was originally charged with three counts under the Environmental Management and Protection Act and one count under the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act.

One count alleged Boyd cultivated an area of native grassland near Eston, Sask., between April 1 and May 3.

The other counts alleged that between June 15 and July 15 he altered the configuration of the bed, bank or boundary of the South Saskatchewan River near Eston; displaced, added or removed material from the riverbed; and removed vegetation from its bank.

The Ministry of Environment has not yet confirmed which of these charges were dropped on Tuesday.

A government representative said at the time that the land in question is Crown land owned by the Ministry of Agriculture. The South Saskatchewan River is regulated by the Water Security Agency.

Boyd booted from caucus over conflict of interest

In August of last year, then-premier Brad Wall booted Boyd from the Saskatchewan Party caucus after the retiring MLA was found to be in a conflict of interest through his involvement in an immigration-irrigation scheme.

Boyd and the provincial NDP requested the review following an investigation by CBC's iTeam into Boyd's business activities.

The report by the Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner Ron Barclay concluded Boyd violated the province's conflict of interest act.