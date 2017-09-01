Ron Barclay, Saskatchewan's conflict of interest commissioner, will not investigate whether Bill Boyd was in a conflict of interest over a Global Transportation Hub land deal.

Nicole Sarauer, interim leader of the Opposition NDP, asked Barclay to look into the matter on Aug. 30, two days before Boyd retired.

Barclay said the NDP did not provide him with enough probable or reasonable grounds to believe that Boyd had violated the province's conflict of interest act.

"Your letter does not allege that Mr. Boyd personally benefited from the GTH transaction, that the GTH transaction benefited Mr. Boyd's family, or that the GTH transaction benefit any associate of Mr. Boyd."

Barclay noted that although the NDP had not provided sufficient grounds for him to launch an inquiry, it did not mean Boyd had complied with the act.

Boyd, former Saskatchewan Party MLA for Kindersley, announced his retirement on Aug. 15. His retirement was effective Sept. 1.

In his decision, Barclay noted former Opposition leader Trent Wotherspoon had made a similar request in February 2016. Not enough probable or reasonable grounds were provided in that request either, Barclay ruled.

Land deal

Sarauer had requested Barclay look into Boyd's role in a series of land transactions related to the Global Transportation Hub.

The province bought 204 acres of land for a price of about $21 million. The land had been appraised by the Ministry of Highways at about $30,000 to $35,000 an acre in October 2013.

Confused about the GTH land deal? Here's a short explainer video8:39

Anthony Marquart, a Regina-based businessman, made $5 million from the GTH's purchase of the land. A year before Marquart sold the land to the GTH, he purchased it from businessman Robert Tappauf.

Tappauf's family, through a company, had donated to Boyd's political campaign in 2011. Boyd had also rented land from a company which is connected to Tappauf.

Boyd maintains that he and Tappauf have never met.