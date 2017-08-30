Kindersley MLA and former Minister of Economy Bill Boyd is facing multiple charges related to the alteration of shoreline, wildlife habitat and ecological lands near Eston, Sask.

Boyd and his wife operate a pedigree seed farm near Eston, according to his government biography online.

Boyd has been charged under the Environmental Management and Protection Act and the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act.

The charges include altering wildlife habitat and ecological lands, altering the configuration of the bed, bank or boundary of a body of water, removing, displacing or adding sand, gravel or other material from the bank of a body of water and removing vegetation from the bed, bank or boundary of a body of water.

Boyd is scheduled to appear in Kindersley provincial court on Oct. 10.

The Saskatchewan Government released the information in an email to CBC on Wednesday but has declined to provide a comment because the matter is before the courts.

Boyd was ousted from the Saskatchewan Party caucus this week by Premier Brad Wall after Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner Ron Barclay concluded Boyd had violated the province's conflict of interest act.

Earlier this month Boyd announced he would resign as an MLA effective Sept. 1.