Premier Brad Wall has booted Bill Boyd from caucus after the retiring MLA was found to be in a conflict of interest through his involvement in an immigration-irrigation scheme.

The commissioner released a report on the matter, requested by Boyd himself, on Monday and found Boyd was in breach of the province's conflict of interest act.

Wall accepted Boyd's resignation and referred the commissioner's findings to the Ministry of Justice for possible legal action, he said Monday.

Boyd, the province's former minister of the economy, has insisted he is not in a conflict of interest when it comes to the company AgroTarget Corporation (formerly known as Modern Hi-Efficiency Agriculture Corporation), which attempts to "attract private investment in irrigation developments on Saskatchewan farmlands."

Boyd spoke at a Beijing seminar in March. In exchange for a $300,000 investment from a Chinese national, AgroTarget would form a partnership with the investor, and together they would purchase irrigation equipment.

The company claimed this partnership may qualify the Chinese investor for permanent residence in Canada under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program, which Boyd oversaw as minister of the economy until he resigned last August.

'I made an error in judgment and for that I am truly sorry.' - Bill Boyd

Although Boyd was no longer the minister of economy, he was advertised as such on promotional materials. Boyd has said it was a goodwill gesture on the part of the company and not a willful misrepresentation.

But the commissioner's report says Boyd "was not presenting himself as a mere private business person and farmer" and that he "inaccurately represented the involvement of the government of Saskatchewan in this irrigation project."

The commissioner said, in his opinion, Boyd had violated section 5 of the conflict of interest act. That section deals with influence and says, "A member shall not use his or her office to seek to influence a decision made by another person to further the member's private interest, his or her family's private interest or the private interest of an associate."

Boyd's "actions in the respect of this matter fall below the standards expected of members of the legislative assembly," the report says.

Boyd said in a statement he takes full responsibility for his actions but that he never intended there to be a conflict.

"I made an error in judgment and for that I am truly sorry," Boyd said.

The veteran MLA announced his retirement Aug. 15 and will resign his seat on Sept. 1.