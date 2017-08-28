A report by the Saskatchewan conflict of interest commissioner regarding retiring MLA Bill Boyd's business dealings in China is expected to become public on Monday.

Boyd, the province's former minister of the economy, has insisted he is not in a conflict of interest when it comes to the company AgroTarget Corporation — formerly known as Modern Hi-Efficiency Agriculture Corporation — a company which attempts to "attract private investment in irrigation developments on Saskatchewan farmlands."

Boyd spoke at a Beijing seminar this March. In exchange for a $300,000 investment from a Chinese national, AgroTarget would form a partnership with the investor, and together they would purchase irrigation equipment.

The company claimed this partnership may qualify the Chinese investor for permanent residence in Canada under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program, which Boyd oversaw as Minister of the Economy until he resigned last August.

Although Boyd was no longer the minister of economy, he was advertised as such on promotional materials. Boyd has said it was a good will gesture on the part of the company and not a willful misrepresentation.

Boyd requested the report be released to the public.

The veteran MLA announced his retirement Aug. 15 and will resign his seat on Sept. 1.