Saskatchewan's former minister of the economy says he doesn't believe his involvement in a company trying to attract Chinese investors is a conflict of interest, but he's still asking the conflict of interest commissioner to look into it.

Bill Boyd resigned from his position as minister of the economy in August 2016, in which he oversaw the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP).

He's since taken on a role with an irrigation business called "Modern Hi-Efficiency Agriculture Corporation," which is attempting to profit from the program.

In a statement, Boyd said the business is trying to attract investor interest in irrigation developments in Saskatchewan.

The company says their investments will help Chinese entrepreneurs attain permanent residence in Canada through the entrepreneurial category of SINP.

Clarification efforts

While participating in presentations at a seminar to promote the business in Beijing, Boyd said he made it clear he was there as a farmer and private businessman.

However, he said that due to Chinese customs, his former title of minister remained in place. The company's website also features a Government of Saskatchewan logo, and referred to Bill Boyd as the minister of the economy.

Bill Boyd was the keynote speaker at a March seminar in Beijing. The poster incorrectly said he was the Minister of the Economy. It also prominently features a government of Saskatchewan logo. (saskey.com)

Boyd said he's working to make sure there are no possible misunderstandings.

"Efforts are being made to contact everyone that attended the seminar to clarify that point and also that the Government of Saskatchewan is not involved with and has not endorsed this investment opportunity," Boyd wrote in a statement.

Boyd said the company didn't secure any investors as a result of the trip to China or since then.

He announced yesterday he's resigning from politics — on the same day CBC gave him as a deadline to respond to questions regarding the business.

'A very serious matter:' Saskatchewan NDP

The Sask. NDP said an investigation is needed from both the conflict of interest commissioner and RCMP.

"There is a very serious matter when you're talking about breach of trust and access to information and conflict of interest and influence and certainly that's a matter for the RCMP," said NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon.

Wotherspoon said Boyd has been plagued by scandals and should have been punted from the Sask. Party long ago.

NDP interim leader Nicole Sarauer said the matter runs much deeper, and called the news horrifying.

"We had the premier just yesterday singing his praises, saying that Boyd is in the DNA of the Sask Party," Sarauer said.

"Well, know that this scandal, these scandals, are also in the DNA of the Sask Party," she said, referring to Boyd's involvement in land deals for the Global Transportation Hub west of Regina.