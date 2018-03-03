Heavy and blowing snow will continue to come through parts of central and east central Saskatchewan Saturday night.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for periods of low visibility, heavy snow and blowing snow in some areas around the province.

Snowfall totals are expected to be around 10 centimetres by mid-Sunday morning. The snow will begin to taper off overnight on Saturday, beginning over southwestern regions of the province, and then northeastern regions Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says that a second push of extreme winter weather is expected for parts of southern Saskatchewan from late Sunday through to Monday evening.

The low pressure system will start bringing snow to regions bordering the U.S. early Sunday afternoon before spreading further north. It is expected to bring 25-35 centimetres of snowfall. Strong easterly wind gusts of 60 km/h will combine with the heavy snow, reducing the visibility in the blowing snow to less than a kilometre at times.

Strong winds moving in from the east during snowfall are expected to create poor road conditions for travellers — up to zero visibility at times.

Environment Canada recommends avoiding travel during this time if possible.

Actual amount of snowfall south of Kindersley around 5cm. Drifting caused by blowing wind well that’s about 3 ft #skstorm 9:10am Eatonia Sk pic.twitter.com/yPuKCDmJdf — @LostInSk

Well it’s the 1st snow storm of the season and it’s March. ❄️ #skstorm #countrylife good for #plant18 pic.twitter.com/RYe14sJWuW — @dadfreezin

Don’t think I’m going anywhere this morning! Truck is buried #skstorm Eatonia SK at 7:45am pic.twitter.com/BLKJbRWTib — @LostInSk