An 11-year-old girl was airlifted by STARS ambulance with serious injuries to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon from the Big River First Nation after a hit and run Sunday night.

Big River RCMP were responding to a call of a hit and run where they discovered a car had collided with a group of youths. Four others sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses said the vehicle had six or seven occupants and fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a white four-door car, possibly with damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Big River RCMP at 306-469- 2590 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit submit a tip via their website or text in a tip: TIP206 + your tip to CRIMES (274637).

RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist and Big River RCMP continue to investigate.