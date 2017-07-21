A 24-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Big River First Nation, Sask., early Friday morning.

The pedestrian was struck at around 2:30 a.m. CST.

RCMP say the driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, remained on the scene until emergency services arrived.

The man who was struck was taken to the hospital in Shellbrook, Sask., where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been laid.

Members of the Big River RCMP and a collision reconstructionist from Prince Albert, Sask., are investigating the cause of the accident.

Big River is 80 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.