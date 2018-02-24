It might not always be easy to make music when your bandmate lives in another country but Big Little Lions manages to make it work.

"We're very much in the same headspace a lot of the time," said band member Helen Austin about her platonic relationship with bandmate Paul Otten.

Austin lives in Vancouver while Otten resides in Cincinnati.

The two-person band will be performing several shows in Saskatchewan starting Feb. 28.

"The reason we liked working together is because it was so easy," she said.

The two met in Los Angeles at a music-writing conference, and after a project that won a Juno they decided they'd create Big Little Lions.

They recently released their new album Alive and Well and Austin said she hopes it helps listeners deal with the division and polarity that exists in the world.

"Music has always brought people together and people tell us that they find it helpful, so I believe them, I think," she said.

Big Little Lions Saskatchewan tour dates: