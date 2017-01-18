The mayors of Regina and Saskatoon are in Ottawa for meetings with their counterparts from the county's largest cities.

Regina's Michael Fougere and Saskatoon's Charlie Clark will be involved in the discussions on a range of topics, including the next federal budget and funding for infrastructure.

According to federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau's fall economic statement last November, the federal government plans to dedicate $81 billion for transit, and green and social infrastructure projects over the next 11 years.

"Infrastructure and housing are top priorities for Regina residents," Fougere said in a news release ahead of the meetings.

He noted that cities are limited when it comes to revenue sources.

"We have made it clear that property taxes alone are not sufficient to address these pressing issues," Fougere said.

"It is vitally important that the next federal budget recognizes the need for predictable, long-term allocations to cities and a fair investment that acknowledges that cities are the least able to pay for such projects."