The complaints were, at first, reminiscent of an old Seinfeld gag.

As Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens put more thought into the concerns Regina citizens raised to him during his campaign trail, he began to realize just how big the issue can be.

The concerns were about the big, digital billboards around the city.

"Technology has really surpassed the regulations in place," Stevens said, adding the actual bylaw chapter on billboards was decades old.

In addition to simply being a nuisance as light shines into the homes of nearby residents, Stevens said there is a safety concern when it comes to traffic.

"People are distracted. This is essentially a big screen TV," he said.

Stevens said he began looking into the matter after the election, only to find that city council had already been reviewing the outdated bylaw. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

"If we can ban cellphones, why is it that we can actually have some kind of digital entertainment beaming into our cars?"

There is nothing in the bylaw that mentions brightness of the digital billboards.

Stevens mentioned Toronto, Edmonton, Salt Lake City and Chicago as some cities which have regulated digital billboards, their locations and the brightness.

"Right now, if you lodge a complaint with a city [of Regina], they will request that the owner of that sign dims it, if technologically feasible but it's all voluntary," Stevens said.

He mentioned billboards along Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive as problem locations which have been brought to his attention.

Fortunately, Stevens said after he began looking into the matter and brought the issue up to council, it was something they were already looking at.

"We can't have just a voluntary and self-regulatory process," he said.

"I think we need to make sure that the regulations catch up with the technology and the concerns of citizens are met."