A 59-year-old woman is facing three charges after a Saturday collision left one man dead near Bienfait, Sask.

Debra Hamann is facing charges of impaired driving causing death, driving while over the legal limit of 0.08 BAC causing death, and dangerous driving causing death.

Police responded to a two vehicle collision in which a westbound SUV had collided with a southbound car at the intersection of highway 18 and 39 west of Bienfait, Sask.

35-year-old Bisho Kalappurakkal of Estevan was pronounced dead at the scene and a 28-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamann will appear in court, in Estevan, on August 14.