Fitness and firearms are the focus of the day for those attending the "biathlon for beginners" lesson being hosted at the Qu'Appelle Valley Nordic Ski Club outside of Lumsden, Sask. today.

Paul Cutting came up with the idea to host a learning session because he did not know a whole lot about the sport, which combines cross-country skiing with target shooting.

Duane Banman, a member of the ski club, agreed to give the lessons.

Banman said he became interested in biathlon for two reasons: the first was that he studied physiology in university and would often see biathletes listed as being among the fittest athletes.

The second was his son.

Banman said he got into the sport with his then-eight-year-old.

"I wanted him to have an exposure to firearms, because in our society, firearms are pretty commonplace," Banman said. "It's often not portrayed very accurately" in television and movies, he said.

"I wanted to have my son exposed to firearms to learn the respect of the firearm," Banman said, adding that even if his son didn't plan on using fireamrs, he wanted him "to learn safety and to really learn what they can do from a danger point of view."

No experience necessary

Sunday's biathlon lesson will require no experience in skiing or using a firearm, but that doesn't mean it will come easy.

Banman described the activity as "very, very challenging," saying biathletes need to be able to both handle physical exertion and summon the calmness for accurate shooting. The transition from intense physical activity to calm concentration is part of the fun, he added.

That challenge is what has Cutting excited to try his hand at the sport. "That's exactly what I want to experience is that transition."

He said he likes to keep active, describing himself as a cyclist, cross-country skier and a runner, among other activities.

Cutting anticipates a wide variety of people will show up, from first-timers to seasoned athletes.

Ski and rifle lessons will be provided. The lesson will cost $45 without rental equipment and $25 if you have your own.