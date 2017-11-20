Starting this week until the end of March 2018 garbage will be picked up bi-weekly, instead of once a week.

The change was approved by city council in September and will save approximately $132,000. During the holidays a weekly pick up schedule will resume, lasting from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, 2018.

For Regina residents, their current garbage collection day is not changing and neither is the day of their recycling collection.

The bi-weekly schedule will run until March 30 of next year. In a release the City of Regina said it will monitor how this new collection schedule goes over the winter months, and claimed that other municipalities do the same.