The votes are in and CBC Saskatchewan folks are among the Best of Regina in two categories this year.

The Prairie Dog Magazine's readers voted CBC Radio's The Morning Edition host Sheila Coles as Regina's best radio show host.

Meanwhile, Jill Morgan was hailed as the best television news anchor.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year Morgan was chosen as best anchor.

Readers choose their local favourites in categories such as media, business and the arts through two rounds of online voting.

More than 100 categories were included in the 2017 edition.