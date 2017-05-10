A 20-year-old Beauval, Sask., man who was charged with assault causing bodily harm at the end of March is now facing a manslaughter charge.

RCMP from Beauval, which is about 340 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, were called to a residence in the village about an alleged assault in March.

There, they found a 19-year-old man, also from Beauval, with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital in Île-à-la-Crosse, then transferred to hospital in Saskatoon.

The accused was charged following the incident.

On April 9, the victim died from his injuries and the accused's charge was upgraded to manslaughter.

He will appear in court in Canoe Lake Thursday morning.

The police investigation is ongoing.