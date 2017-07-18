Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for southwestern Saskatchewan communities as smoke from wildfires in British Columbia is forecast to blow into the area.

The high levels of air pollution are due to smoke from forest fires.

Environment Canada says air quality values were improving Tuesday morning but will likely deteriorate throughout the day as the smoke plumes return to the region.

On Monday, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said people with chronic lung disease or heart disease should stay indoors if the sky looks hazy enough that it is difficult to see beyond one or two kilometres.

Visit Environment Canada's website for current and forecast air quality health index values for Saskatchewan, and firesmoke.ca for smoke forecasts.