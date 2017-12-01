Battlefords RCMP are investigating after gun shots and reports of a car chase in the city of North Battleford early Friday morning.

Police received multiple calls of gun shots in the areas of 95th, 96th, 101st, 102nd, 106th and 109th Streets, as well as 21st Avenue.

"In one complaint police were told that one car was being chased and shot at by another vehicle," a news release by the RCMP said.

The incident comes amid an increased focus on the prairie city, which has the highest score in Statistics Canada's 2016 Crime Severity Index.

The city previously had the country's worst rate for violent crime, but saw an eight per cent reduction in that type of crime in 2016. The city's violent crime score is now second highest in the country.

RCMP investigated all locations but did not find anyone which had been wounded. They did locate the vehicle which had allegedly been shot at.

Officers say they also gunshots going off in various locations around the city.

No arrests have been made and no victims have been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.