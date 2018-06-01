Battlefords RCMP investigating collision between school bus, SUV

Battlefords RCMP members are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a school bus that took place in Battleford Friday morning.

Five students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash, which took place at the intersection of Highway 4 and 29th Street at 8:30 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

None of the students or the driver in the bus were injured. Parents came to the scene to pick up their children.

The intersection was controlled by traffic lights, RCMP said.

The driver of the SUV, who was the only person in that vehicle, had to be helped out by fire services, as power doors and windows were disabled by the impact. The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, with did not require hospitalization.

Police said road conditions were good at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The cause is still under investigation.