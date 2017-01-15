Battlefords RCMP are searching for a girl who has been missing since Jan. 8.

Police say Shaniel Littlewolfe, 14, left an escorted youth outing in North Battleford, Sask. on the evening of Jan. 8. She hasn't been seen since.

Littlewolfe is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a slender build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a teal jacket with orange lining, blue jeans and a pair of Vans running shoes.

Police say she is at risk of harm because of her age and they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720.