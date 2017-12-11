It's election day in the federal riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster.
Five candidates are vying to grab the seat held by former Conservative MP Gerry Ritz, who retired earlier this year.
Advanced polls were open at the beginning of the month, from Dec. 1 through the 4th.
The candidates are:
- Rosemarie Ashley Falk, Conservatives
- Matt Fedler, New Democratic Party
- Ken Finlayson, Independent
- Larry Ingram, Liberals
- Yvonne Potter-Pihach, Green Party
You can find your polling location here. Polls open at 8:30 a.m. CT and will remain open for 12 hours.