It's election day in the federal riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster.

Five candidates are vying to grab the seat held by former Conservative MP Gerry Ritz, who retired earlier this year.

Advanced polls were open at the beginning of the month, from Dec. 1 through the 4th.

This is what you'll need to cast your ballot for the next MP of the Battlefords-Lloydminster riding. (Elections Canada)

The candidates are:

Rosemarie Ashley Falk, Conservatives

Matt Fedler, New Democratic Party

Ken Finlayson, Independent

Larry Ingram, Liberals

Yvonne Potter-Pihach, Green Party

You can find your polling location here. Polls open at 8:30 a.m. CT and will remain open for 12 hours.