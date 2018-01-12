An assault rifle and a high-capacity magazine were seized after a police chase that ended when the suspect vehicle got stuck in a field south of Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP say the pursuit started on Thursday when the driver failed to stop for police. The chase was terminated for public safety reasons when the vehicle entered the town of Battleford.

The chase started again when police found the vehicle in a rural area. The RCMP monitored the vehicle to determine if they could use stop sticks to bring it to a halt but the suspect was driving too erratically and avoided the sticks.

The driver allegedly fled into a field in a rural area south of Battleford. According to police, the vehicle eventually got stuck and the driver tried to flee but he was arrested after a brief chase on foot.

The passenger who remained in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Police seized an assault rifle, a high-capacity magazine and a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine. The investigation is ongoing and police said charges will be laid.

Battleford is about 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.