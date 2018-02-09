Battlefords RCMP found a car that had been shot up on Monday and they are asking the public to help fill in the blanks.

The driver of the Pontiac Cobalt had run into a fire hydrant on the 2200 block of Douglas Avenue in North Battleford at about 12:20 a.m. The occupants had fled the scene.

RCMP say the damage in one of the doors looked like bird-shot from a shotgun.

RCMP say the incident happened between people who knew each other — it was not a random act — and they're hoping the public has information to share.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Battlefords RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.