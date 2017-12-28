Battery thieves are at it again in Saskatchewan.

The RCMP announced on its Facebook page this week that residents reported 61 battery thefts from January to October in the White Butte, Swift Current municipal, Melville and Canora detachment areas.

Nearly half of those thefts were from camper trailers.

Earlier this year, the Regina Police Service arrested and charged two men in connection with 79 battery thefts reported between July 16 and Sept. 28.

RCMP are encouraging residents to store batteries in secure areas and to consider installing some type of alarm system.