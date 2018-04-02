City settles lawsuit with family of woman killed by street sign at bus stop in 2013

The City of Regina and the estate of Barbara Supynuk, a Regina woman who died in 2013 weeks after being hit in the head by a street sign that a Regina Transit bus had crashed into, have reached a settlement.

The two parties settled on the weekend, according to the family's lawyer Tim Stodalka. The trial for the lawsuit was to begin on Monday.

"The family is pleased. It's now been more than five years since Barbara Supynuk died. It's been a long, protracted process and they're happy that this matter is now, as best as it can be, behind them," Stodalka said.

Supynuk was waiting for a bus in downtown Regina on Feb. 13, 2013 when the bus went off course and hit a sign. The sign fell, hitting Supynuk in the head. She died from her injuries weeks later on March 25, 2013.

Barbara Supynuk died weeks after a Regina Transit bus veered off the road and knocked a street sign on to her head. The lawsuit filed against the city by her family was settled over the weekend. (Courtesy: Supynuk family)

A year later, Supynuk's estate filed a lawsuit against the city, blaming it for her death.

"It was very difficult. Even in the last couple of weeks preparing for the trial itself, it brought back a lot of memories that [the family] had of Barbara Supynuk," Stodalka said.

"Even looking at pictures of her and medical records of how she died was a very difficult experience for them."

Reports not acted on

Documents were released after the crash showing the bus had a list of faults which had not been adequately addressed. All four brake drums on the bus had been worn out at the time of the incident.

Eleven defect reports had been filed by bus drivers between Jan. 1 and Feb. 17 of that year, five of which were related to the brakes.

The Regina Police Service investigated and subsequently found that the city had failed "to maintain a brake system with mechanical components that are secure, functional or not excessively worn or misaligned."

The city was fined $770.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement. A City of Regina spokesperson said the city is not in a position to comment.