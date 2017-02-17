Former Saskatchewan Federation of Labour president Barbara Byers received the Order of Canada at a special ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday.

Byers, who is from Ottawa, was named a member of the Order of Canada on Dec. 30, 2016. She was one of 49 people to be named members of the Order, while six companions and 14 officers were also named.

They were officially "invested" by Governor General David Johnston at the Ottawa ceremony.

Byers is currently the secretary-treasurer for the Canadian Labour Congress.

For years, she "fought for the underdog" as a social worker, before becoming president of the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU) and the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL).

Byers was nominated for the Order of Canada because of "her contributions as an important voice in the Canadian labour movement."

Congratulations to sister @BarbByersCLC on being named to the Order of Canada. @LHubich @SKFedLabour @CanadianLabour #canlab #skpoli — @LHubich

She is also the founder of the SFL Summer Camp for Youth in Saskatchewan.

Author Joseph Boyden, filmmaker Rudy Buttignol, and painter Ivan Eyre were also named members. Find the full list of Order of Canada recipients here.