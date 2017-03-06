Pass the bannock: The Morning Edition will be live from The Bannock House on Wednesday

On Wednesday, March 8, CBC Radio's The Morning Edition will broadcast live from the The Bannock House in North Central, Regina. The restaurant serves up home cooked meals, while training Indigenous youth who are looking to build a resume.

Kevin Lerat is a few weeks into his work placement, and says loves working with the staff. Here he's preparing bannock for the deep-fryer. Lerat says there's one key ingredient when it comes to making great bannock: love. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

David Blondeau started as a trainee, and is now a full-time employee. He says he's loving his first job, and the ability to support himself. Blondeau's favourite dish to prepare at the restaurant is the taco fries. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

The Bannock House is located at 3040 5th Avenue, in Regina. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

The Bannock House Staff (from left to right): Natalie Dubois, Kevin Lerat, David Blondeau, and Shannon Lerat. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

Each day the staff works to prepare a soup from scratch, served alongside some bannock of course. This photo shows their most popular of the bunch: beef stew. (Rachel Zelniker)