A bank on the 4100 block of Albert Street in Regina's south end was robbed by a man on Friday afternoon, police say.

It's unclear how much money the man made off with in the robbery, which police say happened around 12:30 p.m.

He is described as 5-6" to 5-8" tall and in his mid-40s. No other description was available.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.