The man who drove through the doors of a Scotiabank building on 13th Avenue in Regina won't be facing jail time following sentencing this week.

Patrick Shannon received a suspended sentence with 18 months of probation in Regina's provincial court on Monday.

Earlier this year, Shannon was charged with breaking and entering, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer in connection with the Jan. 2 incident.

Police say after he drove through the doors, he tried — but failed — to break into the bank's vault armed with a weapon.

Shannon got back into the vehicle and drove away before encountering and assaulting police officers on Albert Street.