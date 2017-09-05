Now is the right time to start banding your trees to protect them from cankerworms, say city officials.

"The reason we band the trees is to start to catch the female cankerworms, who will be starting to emerge shortly for her egg-laying cycle," said Russell Eirich, the city's manager of forestry, pest control and horticulture.

Eirich recommends residents band their elm, fruit and maple trees now to avoid spring cankerworms.

The city sprayed roughly 13,900 trees for cankerworms and tent caterpillars this year at an average cost of $3 per tree.

Cankerworms are a defoliating insect, so they eat the leaves of the tree, eventually killing the tree.