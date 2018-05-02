Skip to Main Content
Balgonie school under hold and secure mode after threats made

Notifications

New

Balgonie school under hold and secure mode after threats made

Greenall High School in Balgonie is under hold-and-secure mode after threats were made against the school, RCMP said.

Staff and students can enter building but everyone else asked to avoid area

CBC News ·
RCMP said threats were made against the school. (CBC)

Greenall High School in Balgonie is under hold-and-secure mode after threats were made against the school, RCMP said.

Staff and students are still able to enter the school Wednesday but everyone else who doesn't need to be there is asked to avoid the area.

The police presence has been described as "significant" and they will remain in the area until they say otherwise.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us