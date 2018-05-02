New
Balgonie school under hold and secure mode after threats made
Greenall High School in Balgonie is under hold-and-secure mode after threats were made against the school, RCMP said.
Staff and students can enter building but everyone else asked to avoid area
Staff and students are still able to enter the school Wednesday but everyone else who doesn't need to be there is asked to avoid the area.
The police presence has been described as "significant" and they will remain in the area until they say otherwise.