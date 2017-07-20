After nearly two years of construction, the Balgonie, Sask., overpass will be open to traffic early next week.
Community members, politicians and workers gathered on the fresh pavement atop the overpass on Thursday to celebrate.
The overpass means safety for the entire community, especially for young drivers, Balgonie Mayor Frank Thauberger said. There is a high school in the town, and Thauberger believes the overpass will prevent car collisions.
"We've had many fatalities on this highway, and since this project started we haven't had one, so we're hoping to continue that trend," he said.
David Marit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, repeated the message that the project was about safety.
The overpass was two years in the making.
People in the community have expressed frustration about a lack of action on the dangerous highway in the past.
- Group continues to call for traffic lights at fatal intersection
- 1 killed in pickup-semi crash near Balgonie, Sask.
"Yes, the project could have been years ago," Marit said. "At least it's now. We have this project. It's here."
Roundabouts to control traffic
The overpass has two roundabouts, which are designed for large vehicles and agriculture equipment.
"They absolutely are a great way of controlling traffic and keeping traffic flowing," said Alisdair Dickinson, the project director for Regina Bypass Design Builders.
However, people in Saskatchewan might not know how they work.
That's why he said the Regina Bypass Design Builders had talks with SGI, put together brochures, and held open houses to make sure people understand how the roundabouts work.
"It's something a bit different, so people just need to take their time and make sure they're considering what they're doing," Dickinson said, adding it will become second nature for people quickly.
The project was initially scheduled to open in the fall but is opening early and on budget, Marit said.
There is still work that needs to be done on the overpass before traffic can flow on it. For example, paving must be finished on the north side and the road safety auditor needs to conduct safety checks.
However, Dickinson is confident they'll finish in time.
"We'll make sure that it's absolutely perfect before we open it," he said.
The White City, Sask., overpass is scheduled to open next Friday.
- MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS | Arkansas group in Regina helps with Indigenous- and military-inspired mural
- MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS | No decision on charges against Husky as oil spill cleanup nears end: Sask. gov't
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.