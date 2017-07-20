After nearly two years of construction, the Balgonie, Sask., overpass will be open to traffic early next week.

Community members, politicians and workers gathered on the fresh pavement atop the overpass on Thursday to celebrate.

The overpass means safety for the entire community, especially for young drivers, Balgonie Mayor Frank Thauberger said. There is a high school in the town, and Thauberger believes the overpass will prevent car collisions.

"We've had many fatalities on this highway, and since this project started we haven't had one, so we're hoping to continue that trend," he said.

Community members attended the grand opening of the Balgonie overpass. The road is meant to offer a safe alternative for drivers. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

David Marit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, repeated the message that the project was about safety.

The overpass was two years in the making.

People in the community have expressed frustration about a lack of action on the dangerous highway in the past.

"Yes, the project could have been years ago," Marit said. "At least it's now. We have this project. It's here."

Roundabouts to control traffic

The overpass has two roundabouts, which are designed for large vehicles and agriculture equipment.

"They absolutely are a great way of controlling traffic and keeping traffic flowing," said Alisdair Dickinson, the project director for Regina Bypass Design Builders.

However, people in Saskatchewan might not know how they work.

That's why he said the Regina Bypass Design Builders had talks with SGI, put together brochures, and held open houses to make sure people understand how the roundabouts work.

"It's something a bit different, so people just need to take their time and make sure they're considering what they're doing," Dickinson said, adding it will become second nature for people quickly.

The Balgonie overpass includes two roundabouts, which are designed for large vehicles and agriculture equipment. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

The project was initially scheduled to open in the fall but is opening early and on budget, Marit said.

There is still work that needs to be done on the overpass before traffic can flow on it. For example, paving must be finished on the north side and the road safety auditor needs to conduct safety checks.

However, Dickinson is confident they'll finish in time.

"We'll make sure that it's absolutely perfect before we open it," he said.

The White City, Sask., overpass is scheduled to open next Friday.