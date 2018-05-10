Volunteer firefighter's truck blocks construction on Balgonie road, protesting demolition

Construction on the former main access road to Balgonie was stopped for a short period of time today, when resident and volunteer firefighter Jesse Edwards parked his truck in the middle Balgonie's former main access road, in protest of its demolition.

Edwards believes the access road plays a vital role to the town, and is concerned its demolition will also disrupt emergency response time to and from Balgonie.

"It's a really important part of our town, and our businesses have really suffered since they have closed this access," he said.

Edwards said the Town of Balgonie wasn't given a sufficient amount of time to come up with alternative solutions for vehicles coming westbound on Highway 1 to have access from that direction.

As of right now, motorists have to travel an extra 800 metres to access the Balgonie turnoff and backtrack the same distance on the new road to get into town.

Prior to the construction and revamp of this portion of the highway, westbound vehicles had access into Balgonie through this westbound right-in that has since been closed off as well.

Edwards says the right-in road that allowed in westbound traffic into town from Highway 10 has been closed, as the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure has deemed it unsafe. Although he understands the concern for safety, he can't see why the department would only leave one access point from Highway 1 into Balgonie.

Volunteer Fire Fighter Jesse Edwards uses his truck to block construction on Balgonie's Main Street. (Penny Smoke )

"We can accept losing the right-out, but we absolutely have to have this right-in, and we are going to do whatever it takes to keep it open," Edwards explained.

This stretch of Highway 1 has always been a concern for residents and motorists in the area, because of the danger that comes with the high rate of speed and the time it takes to turn.

Between 2008 and 2017, there have been a total of 478 accidents recorded along that portion of the highway. Eight of those accidents were fatal.

Mother says decision should be based on safety

Wendy Campbell is the mother of one of those killed on Highway 1.

Her 17-year-old son Lane Campbell Antosh was struck and killed while trying to turn on the Pilot Butte intersection in 2013.

She is adamant the safety of the youth and people of the surrounding areas is more important than the convenience of being able to save a few minutes of driving time.

"I can't understand why they are still protesting for it to be open. It doesn't make sense, when it has been deemed unsafe by the department of highways," explained Campbell.

"This shouldn't be based on convenience, convenience for the people who live there or the businesses' convenience, it should be based on safety. They have not lost a child on that highway."

Lane Campbell Antosh died in a crash Aug. 9, 2013 while trying to cross the Trans-Canada Highway near Balgonie. (SRC-CBC)

The Saskatchewan government is still standing by the decision to close the main access point on Balgonie's main street.

Minister David Marit said that the Saskatchewan government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Town of Balgonie, to close the access and to address concerns about emergency access out of the community.

There are now emergency access routes on the east and west end of town, with lights, turning lanes and gates all part of the attempt to address those concerns, said Marit.

The government had also hired a third party engineering firm to do a full review of the access, with Marit saying the firm "came to the same conclusion that we did — that access was dangerous and it had to be removed."

Edwards understands all too well the dangers that were posed when the main access point was open, although he plans to continue to voice the need for the right-in to the town.

In a statement issued by the Town of Balgonie, the town said it understands the bypass does effect local small businesses, but the importance of having no fatalities is a positive that outweighs the negative.