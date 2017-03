A fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Regina's east side Wednesday morning is under control.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene on the 1600 block of Dakota Drive just before 11 a.m. CST for a balcony fire on the third floor.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Regina on March 1, 2017. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Part of the roof of the balcony had to be removed due to the fire.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.