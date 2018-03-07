Two Regina properties with interesting links to the city's past may soon add to the number of places to rent within the city.

A former convent near Martin LeBoldus High School as well as the old Weston Bakery near Dewdney Avenue may soon see rental unit conversions made to the properties.

Rezoning is on the agenda for the Public Planning Commission on Wednesday. The Weston Bakery building is located on the 1300 block of Hamilton St., near a stretch of businesses on Dewdney Avenue.

Now, the owners want to bring some rental units into the building. Also included in the rezoning application is a vacant lot located across from the building which is used for parking.

The residential units would contribute to the city's growth plan, according to the commission's public report. Part of that plan includes growing the population in Regina's city centre to 10,000.

Further south, the property formerly occupied by the Sisters of the Precious Blood on the 2200 block of 25th Ave. is mostly vacant, save for a daycare.

A rezoning application, if approved, would also see the potential for some rental units ranging in size from 288 to 409 square feet.