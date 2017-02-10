People are still talking about the cancellation of a Hague, Sask., hockey game where officials were concerned about verbal abuse by fans and their personal safety.

A coach was kicked out of the game and two referees have been removed from officiating in the league for the time being, amid differing accounts about how much yelling and swearing actually went on the night of the game on Jan. 26.

While some have argued the refs overstated the problem, others say it's the latest example of bad behaviour in Saskatchewan hockey rinks.

Here are four other cases that ranged from rowdiness to outright criminal offences:

1. Hockey stick attack in dressing room — At a Regina-area Adult Safe Hockey League game in 2012, two men fought and were kicked off the ice, with one man sent to the dressing room. While he was in the shower, someone came in and allegedly assaulted him with a hockey stick. Police were called in.

2. Referee sent to hospital after assault — at a game on a Meadow Lake-area First Nation in 2007, a referee was cross-checked in the face with a hockey stick then beaten on the ice. He was taken to the hospital and treated for facial injuries. The 21-year-old hockey player accused of assaulting him fled the building. Police issued a warrant for his arrest.

3. Cop charged after referee punched — At an Adult Safety Hockey League game in 2011, a 44-year-old player (who in his day job was a Saskatoon police officer) allegedly punched a referee. The player had been thrown out of the game after incurring several penalties. The RCMP charged him with assault, with the charged was later withdrawn when the case went to mediation.

4. Hockey brawl in Unity — Fans misbehaviour was on display at a game between the Biggar Nationals and the Wilkie Outlaws last March. It's not clear what started the melee, but shoving and pushing quickly turned to punches being thrown and several people being wrestled to the ground. The whole ugly incident was recorded on video.