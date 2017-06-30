Three sex-related offences, including possession of child pornography, have been stayed against a Regina man with a history of sex crimes against minors.
Rodeny Barras was facing charges of:
- Making sexually explicit material available to a child under the age of 18 for the purpose of facilitating a sexual interference offence.
- Luring a child under the age of 16 to facilitate a sexual touching offence.
- Possession of child porn images and videos
The charges were stayed in Regina provincial court on Thursday.
Barras, the founder of Babes Behind Bars — an online pen-pal relationship service with female inmates — has a history of sex crimes.
In 1994, an Ontario judge found him guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14.
In 1993, after pleading nolo contendere — or no contest — in Florida to a charge of committing a lewd and lascivious act in the presence of a child, he was sentenced to six months in prison and was deported back to Canada.