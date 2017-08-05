The owners of a Regina bed and breakfast have lost the item they say gave their property its identity.

Rick Urbanski and his wife Denise opened Dragon's Nest Bed and Breakfast in Regina in 2004.

In 2008, they ordered a four-foot-tall brass dragon from China to place atop the archway in their front yard.

On Thursday morning at 6 a.m. CST, Urbanski said he went out to get the paper and noticed it was missing.

The dragon statue has been missing since Thursday morning. (Dragon's Nest Bed and Breakfast)

"I couldn't believe it; I did a double take. I said, 'The dragon, it's not there!'" he told CBC News.

"It was a shock, a surprise and not a very good feeling."

Urbanski described the dragon as large and cumbersome, and said considering how much work it took to put up, he isn't sure how the thieves would have gotten it down. In fear of it being stolen, he also had the dragon chained up and bolted down.

"They knew what they were doing. It had to have been very well planned. It would be impossible to take it down just off of a ladder," Urbanski said.

Replacing the landmark

The couple has offered a $1,000 reward for the return of the dragon or information that leads to its return.

"It is very valuable in itself, but it means a lot more personally to us. It's our identity, our landmark...and it's gone."

The pair decided to open the intricately decorated accommodation, which sleeps 14 and has about 40 dragons throughout, after Urbanski retired.

"It means everything to me. I love what I'm doing," said Urbanski.

Denise said according to Chinese mythology, dragons bring abundance, opportunities and protection.

"We thought, what better way to represent our bed and breakfast?" she said.

Rick and Denise opened Dragon's Nest Bed and Breakfast in Regina in 2004. (Dragon's Nest Bed and Breakfast)

Denise took the time to make the B & B feng shui, something that made it unique enough to bring in guests.

The couple ordered the dragon through Global Liquidation and said it would cost them about $10,000 to replace, a price they both said they would be willing to pay.

"We fell in love with it and it became a part of the place," Denise said.

After they got it, Urbanski hired a young art student to paint the dragon, which he said made it one-of-a-kind.

He said he is working to contact her just in case they buy a new one.

The Urbanskis say over 40 dragons adorn their bed and breakfast. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Once they put up the dragon, Urbanski said people often stopped as they were walking by the bed and breakfast to take a picture of it.

Since it has been missing, the community has been reaching out to the couple with hopeful messages.

"I wish the dragon could fly and come back home," Urbanski said.