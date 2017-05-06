Saskatchewan RCMP officers have arrested an alleged impaired driver who they say attacked their police vehicle with an axe and threatened them on Thursday night.

At about 11:25 p.m. on May 4, Canora RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 just outside of the town, which is 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.

After the man was pulled over, RCMP say he suddenly reversed and rammed the police vehicle.

He turned around and rammed the police unit again, this time head-on.

The man who was driving — and was the only one in the vehicle — got out carrying an axe and proceeded to strike the police vehicle while yelling threats.

Back-up units from both the Canora and Kamsack detachments arrived and officers were able to subdue and arrest the man.

The man and two officers sustained minor injuries in the incident. Canora EMS attended and treatment was provided to the suspect at the scene.

The RCMP vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The 34-year-old man from Buchanan, Sask., is charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Flight from police.

Assaulting a police officer (two counts).

Assault with a weapon (three counts).

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Uttering threats.

Mischief over $5,000.

Driving while disqualified.

Breach of probation.

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Resisting arrest.

Driving an unregistered vehicle.

Having, keeping or consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Driving with an inadequate tail light.

The man is scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on May 8 at 9:30 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of RCMP collision reconstruction.