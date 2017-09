RCMP say a 29-year-old man died after an ATV rollover near Meacham, Sask., on September 22. (CBC)

A 29-year-old man from the Bruno, Sask., area is dead after an ATV rollover last Friday, RCMP say.

Saskatoon RCMP said members responded to an ATV rollover in a rural area east of Meacham, Sask., about 65 kilometres east of Saskatoon, on Sept. 22.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone rider of the ATV.

Saskatoon RCMP and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue to investigate the incident.

No other information is available at this time.