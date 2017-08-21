A 59-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. has died after his ATV collided with an agricultural sprayer.

The crash happened on a grid road just south of Sturgis, which is about 275 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Canora RCMP, the Sturgis Fire Department and Sturgis EMS were called to the site of the collision.

The ATV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatality marks the third reported ATV death of the season.

The occupant of the sprayer was not injured.

The Canora RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Office are investigating the cause of the collision.