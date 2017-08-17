Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a weekend incident involving a weapon.

Regina police were called to the area of Victoria Avenue and Wallace Street around 10:45 p.m. CST on Saturday.

Three men were sent to hospital with serious injuries, police said in a press release.

Police did not say how the men sustained their injuries.

Two men, ages 18 and 19, were charged in relation and will make a court appearance Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.