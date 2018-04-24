Boy charged with attempted murder after Monday shooting in Regina

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an early morning shooting on Monday.

An 18-year-old man was walking in the area of Eighth Avenue and Cameron Street when a vehicle pulled up, according to a police news release.

Someone got out of the vehicle and shot the man, the release said. He managed to walk home and a family member drove him to the hospital. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a home on the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive later that morning when it was reported that someone in a vehicle, which matched the description from the earlier shooting, had pointed a gun at the house before driving away.

The vehicle was later spotted on the 900 block of Royal Street and four occupants ran away from the cops, the release said. Police seized the vehicle, inspected it and later went to a home on the same block.

Four people were arrested and charged. Police also found a gun, pepper spray, marijuana and what is believed to be meth and cocaine.

A 15-year-old boy is facing 20 charges total, including attempted murder with a firearm.

Another 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man are also facing charges.