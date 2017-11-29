A 20-year-old Regina woman is charged with attempted murder after she allegedly attacked a 71-year-old man earlier this month.

The charges come after Regina police investigated a serious assault that happened at a motel on the 800 block of Victoria Avenue early in the morning of Nov. 19.

Police were dispatched to the scene and found the man after he had been attacked.

The man told police he had met a woman earlier that day and had agreed to meet her at the motel. At the time of the meeting, an unknown man and the woman arrived and began assaulting him, police say.

It's alleged the attackers also stole the victim's truck, which was recovered by police during the investigation. Police identified the female suspect and arrested her.

She is charged with attempted murder, robbery, breach of recognizance and two counts of breach of probation.

She made her first court appearance in provincial court on Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

