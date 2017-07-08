The Regina Police Service is looking for a suspect after an attempted bank robbery in Regina Saturday morning.

At about 9:14 a.m. on Saturday July 8, police were called to a report of a robbery at the RBC Royal Bank in the 2400 block of 7th Avenue N.

A man reportedly entered the premises, approached an employee and demanded money.

The suspect wasn't given any money and fled the premises.

At this time, officers are obtaining evidence, including images from the security video system.

Officers are using images from the security video system in order to identify the suspect. (Alex Soloducha/CBC News)

The suspect was described as a male in his 50s. He is about six feet tall and has a medium build.

Both of his hands were wrapped in bandages and appeared to be bleeding, police said. The suspect also had tape, or possibly a Band-Aid, on his nose.

According to police, there weren't any physical injuries reported in this incident.

Police have not identified the suspect and they do not have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777- 6500.