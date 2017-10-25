Regina police and the office of the chief coroner are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man's death after a body was found in front of a home.

The man was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. CST Wednesday on the 1000 block of Atkinson Street in the Eastview neighbourhood. Police responded to a report of a man lying in front of a home who did not appear to breathing.

Paramedics confirmed at the scene that the man was dead.

The circumstances around the man's death are still uncertain and the investigation is ongoing.